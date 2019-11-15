Home

News

Consumers urged to be responsible

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 23, 2020 7:14 am

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging Fijians to be responsible and check the terms and conditions before purchasing shipping tickets.

This came to light when the Council received complaints of shipping providers deceiving consumers by writing wrong travel dates and refusing to reissue tickets.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil is advising travelers to check travel dates, charges, and the shipping company’s refund policy before buying tickets so that any cancellation can be facilitated easily.

“And as you know this comes as we are now have started receiving complaints and reports of shipping service providers writing wrong travel dates on the shipping tickets and then refusing to either reissue that tickets or change the travel dates because what actually happens is that there’s a big line in front of the office and the tickets are written in a rush and the consumers are also failing to check their tickets.”

Shandil says consumers also need to take be responsible and keep their tickets properly.

