Consumers swindled by unethical traders

Concerns have been raised against certain dealers deliberately selling shoddy spare parts to swindle thousands of dollars from consumers.

The Consumer Council of Fiji confirms in one instance, a trader refuses to be liable for selling an ABS accumulator pump for $1700 which stopped working two days later.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says short warranty periods on spare parts is another concern that has been raised recently.

Shandil says a consumer was provided with a 7-day warranty for a secondhand product costing $1500, however, the item stopped functioning on the 8th day and the customer was not provided with any redress.

She adds there is a need for retailers to put redress mechanisms to provide redress for consumers in instances where parts become faulty after purchase.

Traders are also being urged to provide a clear and accurate description of the item on sale including the condition and age of the item as well as current damage and defects.

Consumers are advised to be vigilant when purchasing second-hand spare parts by transacting with traders which offer warranties or have redress options available in cases the product becomes faulty.