Consumers reminded to be vigilant while shopping

With the festival of lights a week away, Consumers have been reminded to be vigilant and practical when shopping.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers will be taking advantage of specials and discounts up for grabs this Diwali.

Shandil says a survey conducted by the Council reveals that 2 in 3 consumers will take advantage of Diwali specials.

She adds that the survey also indicates that consumers will be looking forward to specials on items such as clothing, shoes, fireworks, kitchenware, jewellery, electronics, cleaning and renovation items.

Shandil has also reminded businesses to refrain from unscrupulous trading practices and provide consumers value for their money.

She says past experiences has also shown that the commercial hype associated with this important religious and cultural event can often lead to unfair trading.

“The council has actually noticed that expired products are mixed with the products that has the new expiry dates so when you are doing the purchases, make sure you no matter how busy you are, how much rush you are in, you read the expiry dates than only you purchase the item.”

Shandil says consumers should also exercise their rights and responsibilities by making smart and informed decisions and question about the price and quality of goods and services before making a purchase.