Consumers disappointed with some hardware traders

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern warning to hardware traders who are failing to deliver materials within the agreed timeline.

The Council says they have received numerous complaints from aggrieved consumers in the Northern Division who have paid hefty sums for hardware materials.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says some consumers made payments ranging from $2,000 to $8,000 for hardware supplies dating back to December 2020 and are still awaiting delivery.

Shandil says many consumers have been left disappointed.

She adds that such business practices are extremely unethical as it is exploiting consumers whilst they are most vulnerable.

Hundreds of houses were damaged by strong winds and severe flooding during the last two cyclones and people are struggling to rebuild their lives.

Shandil says traders who are not able to deliver the purchased materials on time are delaying the rebuilding process for many affected Fijians.

The Consumer Council stresses that businesses need to ensure that they have adequate stock or have the capacity to deliver services prior to making a commitment to consumers.