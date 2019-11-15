Consumer Watchdog wants disposable e-Transport cards to stay

The Consumer Council is disappointed with the announcement of the phasing out of disposable e-transport cards made by the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

Association president Nisar Ali had last week stated the disposable cards were a temporary measure to allow Fijians to adjust with the new e-ticketing system.

Consumer Council chief executive, Seema Shandil says the unavailability of disposable card was already a grave concern, and now the announcement to phase out these cards is utterly uncalled for.

Shandil says these cards were meant to cater for emergencies and one-off travel on buses and to cater for visitors and tourists coming to Fiji.

She says phasing out the disposable card leaves consumers with no alternative when faced with unforeseen circumstances such as loss of cards and emergencies.

Shandil says the tourism sector will also be affected.

The Consumer Watchdog is reminding the FBOA that they are required under the law to provide disposable cards on buses.

She says while consumers are encouraged to get their personal e-transport cards recharged and kept safely, the disposable cards should be available in the buses at all times for the convenience of the many consumers in situations of unforeseen circumstances.