Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Consumer watchdog remains alert

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 4:30 pm
The Consumer Council will continue to monitor the prices of basic food items as Value Added Tax was removed on them three weeks ago.

The Government announced zero-rated VAT on 21 basic consumer items last month in the revised national budget.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says their surveillance indicates the VAT removal is reflected as traders are complying.

Shandil says the Council carried out surveillance prior to the revised budget announcement and after as well.

“The Council has not received any complaints about the VAT removal and whether they have been affected where the traders have charged them more than what was supposed to be. But as I said the Council through its regular market surveillance will make sure that businesses are complying and the benefits are passed to the consumers.”

While there haven’t been any complaints against unethical traders, the Council CEO is encouraging consumers to double-check their receipts for proper pricing and report unscrupulous traders.

Sugar, flour, rice, canned fish, cooking oil, potato, onion, garlic, baby milk, powdered milk, liquid milk, dhal, tea, salt, soap, soap powder, toilet paper, sanitary pads, toothpaste, kerosene, and cooking gas are among zero VAT rated.

