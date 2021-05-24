Consumer watchdog launches new website

The Consumer Council of Fiji has launched its new website.

The website is part of the Council’s commitment to modernize its services on par with the technological advancements and consumer preference for E-services.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says over the past four years, the Council has been automizing and digitizing its operations.

Shandil adds with 1.24 million mobile connections in Fiji, the new website complements the tendency of people to rely on digital platforms.

The website has a complaint lodging feature and consumers can also seek general advice using the programmed live chat function.

Shandil says the new website has been made possible with financial and technical support from the United Nations Capital Development Fund.

Consumers can access the website using the link consumersfiji.org.fj.