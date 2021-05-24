Consumer Rights day focuses on ‘Fair Digital Finance’

Fiji is a key facilitator of Digital Financial Services in the Pacific, says Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya.

Speaking at the World Consumer Rights Day celebration in Suva, Koya highlighted that throughout the pandemic, more people have adapted to getting their business online or handling day-to-day activities.

He adds this includes mobile payments by the Government and Fiji National Provident Fund, for disbursement of financial assistance.

Since the pandemic Fijian businesses have also embraced e-commerce, online payments, quick response (QR) payments and mobile money to continue operating amidst the pandemic.

Koya states remittances through mobile money platforms in 2020, recorded a threefold increase to approximately $82.1 million compared to 2019.

He adds this has enabled businesses, especially MSMEs, to remain afloat.

Koya also says that according to the Asian Development Bank, several Pacific Island Countries’ financial sectors have struggled to adapt to digitalization.

He says in developing nations, such as Fiji, the expansion of digital financial services has given Fijians, particularly those with traditionally no access to a bank account, access to financial services for the first time.

The Minister states that as of December 2020, of the 390,772 mobile money accounts registered, less than 50 percent were active.

But, Koya says with technology evolving expeditiously, consumers are still challenged in getting access to digital financial services squarely.

He adds what drives this concern is the possibility that mobile banking and associated technology is outpacing consumer protection procedures within financial services.