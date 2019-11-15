Consumer Council to beef up its market surveillance

The Consumer Council of Fiji will strengthen its market surveillance and monitoring traders over the next few months.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are also an agency being bestowed with a duty in ensuring whatever was announce in the 2020/21 national budget is adhered to.

Shandil says they will particularly focus on the reduction of various goods and items so that consumers can benefit from it.

“And yes, we will be venturing into major research that will, you know, in so that there’s some policy changes that benefits the consumers moving forward. And we have been doing this and we will, you know, venture deep into it so that the impact is realized and it has a positive impact on consumer’s lives as well.”

She adds in these times of uncertainty, the Council will not condone traders who undertake illegal dealings.

Shandil adds the recent announcement will also guarantee the consumers will reap the benefits as prices of over 1, 600 goods will drop.