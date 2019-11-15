Consumer Council promotes plastic alternatives

The Consumer Council of Fiji has carried out Green Action Fund projects to prepare Fijians in rural areas for the plastic bag ban.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council was able to inform communities about the harm that plastics cause to Fiji’s marine ecosystem.

Shandil says this was a platform for Fijians to share knowledge and skills to come up with eco-friendly options.

Article continues after advertisement

“We took to certain area and villages and we tried to advocate and create awareness on the harmful effects of the use of plastic. We also created awareness on the alternatives they can get to replace the bags.”

The Council is also encouraging women to use traditional knowledge and weaving shopping bags instead of buying them.