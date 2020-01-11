Council promotes green consumerism

With the ban on single use plastic bags, the Consumer Council is urging Fijians to consider other environmentally friendly items whenever they go shopping.

The Council says it’s important to include consumers in all issues of sustainability in order to change their behavior.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says shoppers need to understand their consumption habits can reduce negative impacts on the environment and contribute to sustainability.

“After all they need to understand that whatever the total impact of the household consumption is an important contributor to the environmental pollution namely air, water plastic and climate change.”

Shandil says if consumers understand their roles they will step up and be part of the change.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says shoppers have spoken up about the high cost of bio-gradable bags and suggests people make their own bags to avoid additional expenses.

Dr Reddy adds that questions have also been raised on the manpower available for inspection, however he says the movement is self-regulatory.

“We don’t have to go and check. The other thing we don’t have to check is that if there is no manufacture then there will be no plastics so you just need to turn off the taps. So it’s simple if no plastics are manufactured then there will be no plastic bags here.”

The Environment Ministry is encouraging women to weave and make bags out of old clothes.