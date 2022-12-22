Consumer Council heightens market surveillance

The Consumer Watchdog has increased its market surveillance with Christmas just around the corner.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says as people engage in last-minute shopping, there will be some traders who will be out to dupe unsuspecting shoppers by unethical behaviour.

“So we will continue to conduct market surveillance, street by street, shop by shop and throughout this festive season, this is our mandate and we are mandated to do so but during the festive season, where we anticipate high sales, high promotion, more specials and discounts are given we also increase our surveillances so just to protect safeguard consumers rights and make sure consumers are sold out products that are of paramount quality or things that should be worth their cash.”

Shandil says during the festive season last year, the council had registered 1400 complaints from consumers.

These complaints were in relation to food and drink, e-commerce and misleading advertisements.