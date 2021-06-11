Consultations underway for national budget

Budget consultations with members of various bodies in different sectors is ongoing to get their views on the 2021/22 national budget.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with the Association of Banks in Fiji, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and Business Process Outsourcing Council on Wednesday.

Key points of discussion were Fiji’s expedited vaccination program, the safe opening up of businesses, economic revival, and deliberation of policies on the National Budget.

Yesterday he had a meeting with the Garment and the Textile, Clothing, and Footwear Industry to garner their views on the budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum says various sectors have shown a large amount of interest to give their views on the budget.

He adds civil Society groups, in particular, have around 200 people wanting to be a part of the discussion.

The Minister says a consultative approach is critical to get the perspective of those whom the budget may affect, so they can have their voice heard and give the benefit of their experiences.