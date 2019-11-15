Consultations on lot allocations extended

The Ministry of Housing has extended the closing date for submissions on the proposed Lot Allocation Policy in informal settlements until 15th December 2020.

Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera says so far 1,988 people have attended the public consultations around the country.

Perera says the date has been extended considering the high level of interest shown by the public and the many requests from communities for the Ministry to visit them again for meetings.

He adds the highest number of clarifications were on the lot allocation criteria, use of market value, and how to pay for the allocated lots.

During the consultation, Ministry staff were also able to clarify the benefit and value of obtaining a formal registered lease title over any existing or informal lease arrangements that may currently exist.

The Ministry was also able to provide information and clarification on the Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme or ISUP, and the upgrade process.

The Permanent Secretary also says they are receiving online submissions and with the closing date now extended, they expect more submissions on the proposed policy.