Consultations important for any change to welfare schemes

The Social Welfare Ministry says it will need to hold nation-wide consultations if any changes to its benefit schemes are to be made.

Some pensioners under the Social Pension Scheme want to revert to food vouchers instead of the one hundred dollars cash they receive monthly.

Social Welfare Director Rupeni Fatiaki says when the scheme began in 2012,those above the age of sixty-five received food-vouchers, however it was changed to cash deposits upon requests from the recipients.

“We have 45, 252 pensioners, if we are to go back to voucher you will need to seek the opinion of the recipients and not just the portion of the few so that it is fair on everybody.”

The Scheme aims to help the elderly be less dependent on family members.