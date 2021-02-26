Home

News

Consultations begin on Draft Police Bill

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 3, 2021 10:25 am

Public consultations have begun on a draft Police Bill to provide additional enforcement powers to the Police Force.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu points out that the current Police Act dates back to 1965 and has become archaic.

Seruiratu says police need to be able to respond to new and emerging challenges such as COVID-19, transnational crime and terrorism.

As our leading law enforcement agency, the Fiji Police Force needs an enabling foundation that not only assists them in the work they are mandated to do but will greatly enhance our national efforts to effectively respond to the rapidly evolving criminal landscape.

Once enacted, the Bill will also establish deterrent penalties in comparison to outdated ones currently in force.

The minister adds the archaic Police Act places limitations on the work of police.

The public can also make virtual submissions through a dedicated website set up for the consultation process.

