Consultations are lacking says Saunivalu

Extensive consultations are not being done before any development is undertaken in the rural areas claims Namosi villager, Petero Saunivalu.

This was one of the many concerns raised by landowners during the COP26 side event in Suva on Tuesday.

Saunivalu claims many developments are taking place in Namosi and there is a need to consider natural resources as villagers depend on it for their livelihoods.

[Namosi villager, Petero Saunivalu]

“This comes back to the mining industry, they are using the excuse of Namosi being under prospecting and not mining but they have not come up with an environment plan to date to be viewed by the mataqali. This has been the cause of frustration for us up there and I won’t hesitate to voice the concerns of the mataqali.”

Saunivalu says the Environmental Impact Assessment is also crucial as the processes involved in the development work must be systematic and effective.

The Namosi Joint Venture is one of the many projects undergoing in Namosi.