Consultation with landowners a priority

The Land Use Unit within the Ministry ensures that resource owners are on par with the development on the land bank.

Minister Ashneel Sudhakar says they have increased awareness and consultation with landowners and this is an important component of the unit.

Sudhakar says consultations have been successful.

He highlighted that due to misinformation some landowners have lost out on a good deal.

“The success of this annual consultation workshop has helped bring forward proposals and views that reflect the wishes and aspirations of the resource owners, a two way communication that encourages them to have a voice.”

He says in the last six months they have held consultations with around 30 landowners.