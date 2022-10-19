Consultation to protect Lau Seascape begins

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The first phase of consultations on the Lau Seascape and the Marine Protected Area 30×30 Initiative officially commenced yesterday in Lomaloma Village, in Vanua Balavu.

Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo, who is leading the team, says the commitment of the government will not succeed without the input of qoliqoli owners, whose contribution will greatly enhance the efforts to protect the ocean.

Varo informed the qoliqoli owners that while this initiative will not affect their immediate qoliqoli or the seas surrounding their island, it will have an impact on the open seas, where large fishing vessels frequently pass.

He says officials are there to gather input from qoliqoli owners, their views on this important government commitment, which will benefit future generations.

Conservation International Director, Mere Lakeba, said this is a huge commitment by the government and the 15 potential sites in Fiji’s offshore ocean space that account for 30 percent of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) have been identified, with 8.3 percent of the sites within the Lau seascape.

The first phase of consultation will cover Vanua Balavu, Cicia, and Nayau from the 18th to 21st of October, while the second phase will cover the rest of the Lau Group.

The team included government representatives, Conservation International, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.