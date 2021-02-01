Consultation on Maritime Travellers’ Rights underway

A nationwide consultation is being undertaken this year to establish a National Policy on Maritime Travellers Rights.

Speaking at the Maritime Travellers’ Rights public consultation in Nadi, Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya highlighted that they are strengthening efforts to provide safe, efficient, reliable and affordable shipping services.

Koya says this will ensure the right of every person to have access to transportation.

“With a National Policy on Maritime Travellers Rights, we want to achieve a balance between the service provider and the traveller. The service providers can compete in an environment that is regulated.”

He adds the policy will establish a minimum set of rights for passengers travelling by sea and inland waters.

The policy will also provide persons with disabilities the same right, as anyone else, to maritime services.

Koya has urged all vessel operators, boat owners and maritime stakeholders to make submissions on their perspective on maritime travel.