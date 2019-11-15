Home

Consultants urged to collaborate with EIA officers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 3, 2020 4:45 pm
The Environment Ministry says work surrounding the Environmental Impact Assessment is one of the most contentious issue that they’ve encountered in recent years.

The Environment Ministry says work surrounding the Environmental Impact Assessment is one of the most contentious issue that they've encountered in recent years.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says there’s a lack of understanding between some environment consultants and EIA officers.

He says this is in particular to the requirements of what is expected in order for the Ministry to successfully complete EIA applications.

“There is a gap there, your understanding is different from that of the Officer. And that can be only removed if you can closely work with the officer. If it’s still doesn’t work come and talk to me and i will assist you”.

Wycliffe is also urging environmental consultants that they need to be responsible and uphold environment discipline.

He highlighted consultants are the eyes and ears to every project in Fiji and should be thorough when mapping out development plans.

