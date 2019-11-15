Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Construction sector has a lot of potential says Naidu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 6, 2020 6:10 am
The Construction Industry Council believes there is a lot of potential in the construction sector. [File Photo]

The Construction Industry Council believes there is a lot of potential in the construction sector.

Chief Executive Vijay Naidu is calling on Fijians to upskill themselves as there is a lot of opportunities available and there will be more activities in the sector.

Naidu says there will be work coming up and a lot of people will be re-employed.

Article continues after advertisement

“But I think we need to upskill our people. The skills and knowledge are not there. If you are a painter, don’t just be happy being a painter, learn another skill within the industry because you will be needed.”

Naidu says the council is looking forward to employing locals once the industry bounces back.

He adds Fijians who have some knowledge about the sector but have no qualification should use this time to up-skill themselves and get employed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.