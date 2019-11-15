Construction sector has a lot of potential says Naidu

The Construction Industry Council believes there is a lot of potential in the construction sector.

Chief Executive Vijay Naidu is calling on Fijians to upskill themselves as there is a lot of opportunities available and there will be more activities in the sector.

Naidu says there will be work coming up and a lot of people will be re-employed.

“But I think we need to upskill our people. The skills and knowledge are not there. If you are a painter, don’t just be happy being a painter, learn another skill within the industry because you will be needed.”

Naidu says the council is looking forward to employing locals once the industry bounces back.

He adds Fijians who have some knowledge about the sector but have no qualification should use this time to up-skill themselves and get employed.