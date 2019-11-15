Construction on farm access roads to begin soon

A total of 114 kilometers of farm access roads will be constructed across Fiji from next month.

This was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy in Waisasa settlement, Nausori.

Dr. Reddy explained that this will be phase one of the construction of farm access roads and will cost around $296,300

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Ministry will be utilizing its resources in terms of machinery and labor to undertake this extensive program.

Dr. Reddy says this program will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Rural Farmers through the provision of necessary infrastructure and resources which will equip them to enhance their production level to meet local and market demand.

The construction works will include 41km of farm access roads in the Eastern division, 18.48km in the Central, 37.5km in the North and 17.05km in the West.