Construction on $30m business school progressing well

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 24, 2020 12:40 pm
Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey

Major development work is being carried out at the Fiji National University Nasinu campus.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey says they are investing millions of dollars on the business school and a gymnasium which will be of international standard.

Professor Healey says the business school is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

“Business school which is a four storey complex that’s going, thats due to be completed on schedule around about September / October time this year and that will have a big lecture theaters, computer labs and an integrated services center to make it a one stop shop for students administration and it has staff offices and social spaces. That’s a major project thats about $30m billed”.

He says their gymnasium will have a sitting capacity of 300.

