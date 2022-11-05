Construction of homes start at new Cogea village site

Construction of homes at the new relocation site for Cogea Village in Wainunu, Bua has started.

RFMF Engineers have started building the first home which is expected to be completed by next week.

An emotional village headman Atekini Nairibuli says it’s been a year and 11 months since there were displaced by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News at the new relocation site, Nairibuli says it’s been a long and hard wait for the six families still living in the tents and seeing the construction work begin has been overwhelming.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu visited the construction site yesterday where he was briefed on the works being carried out.

Seruiratu says the plan is to initially build three homes from building materials already provided and timber sawn.

Should there be enough building materials, three more homes will be built.

The six homes would cater for the six families still living in the tents at the old village site.

“There is another discussion ongoing with the Fiji Council of Social Services in which a donor agency from the German government will provide some assistance. We are still finalizing some details because its foreign aid there are still come conditions to be met and we are trying to meet all those before the finalization.”

Seruiratu says this assistance from the donor agency will hopefully see the construction of 16 new homes.

A total of 40 homes is expected to be built at the new village relocation site.

Villagers were displaced after flood waters swept through the village and took away 18 homes at the height of TC Yasa in December 2020.

Elle/.