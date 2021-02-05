Construction of Girmit Museum underway in Saweni

The construction work on the first ever Girmit Museum in Fiji is currently underway in Saweni.

It’s an initiative by the Global Girmit Institute to immortalize the history of Girmit and also educate people on the history of the Girimitians.

Administrator Vinod Sami says the museum will feature an indoor display as well as an outdoor setup.

“The actual framework Girmit era artifacts to showcase the lifestyle then, these can include objects that made up their Home, Farms, Lifestyle , Music , Dance , Garment, Jewellery and community and or religious events.”

Vinod says work had halted for a while due to the pandemic however the institute is doing all it can to see the first phase completed.

The institute is also planning to set up a heritage database that will allow people to trace back their roots.