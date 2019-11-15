Construction of dormitories at QVS to begin soon

The construction on the two state-of-the-art dormitories at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu is expected to start soon.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar received an update from the stakeholders of the project yesterday.

Akbar says design work and planning for the new dormitories is almost complete.

Article continues after advertisement

The new dormitories will have the capacity to house 200 beds.

The ground-breaking for the project is expected to be done in the coming weeks and the construction is expected to take 36 weeks to complete.

The Education Minister thanked the Indonesian government for their continued support on this dream project.

Akbar says this will be one of the best facilities Fijian children will enjoy upon completion.