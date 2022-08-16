Construction begins on MESC

[Source: MSAF]

Construction work for the Maritime Essential Services Centre has begun and mariners are urged to exercise precaution in the area.

A marine notice issued by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji states construction works started yesterday.

The project is located at the forefront of the Lami Lower Leading Light at Naimawi Street, and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Mariners are advised there may be backlighting in the vicinity but the line of sight and arc of visibility of the Lead Light will not be obstructed during and after the completion of the project.

Vessel operators and ship masters are required to exercise caution and maintain a proper lookout when transiting the main passage in Suva Harbour for the duration of this project.

The MESC will integrate the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters, Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Centre, Suva Coastal Radio, and Fiji Navy Hydrographic Service.

It will provide the infrastructure and facilities to enable maritime operations, planning and training.