News
Constitution Day celebrated differently
September 7, 2020 6:00 pm
[Source: Fiji Government/File Photo]
The Constitution Day was celebrated differently this year due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Children were asked to take part in a virtual celebration by showing their creativity on a prompt provided by the government.
Hundreds of students made their entries through essays, videos, poems and short stories on the topic: “Given the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic how can all of us work together to uphold every Fijians’ right to health, as enshrined in our Constitution?”
President Major General Jioji Konrote today announced five national winners who will be hosted at the State House this evening.
“We are grateful to the parents and teachers around the country who helped us make this Constitution Day a success. I hope you had fun with your videos and all learned something along the way.”
The winners include Rajeli Sakaria, a Year 8 student from the Bhawani Dayal Memorial Primary School, who gave some great tips on how to stay COVID-safe – including by installing the careFIJI digital contact tracing mobile application.
The Year 11 students of Labasa College were also among the winners who provided a sketch that shows how all of us can work together to keep Fiji COVID-Contained.
Two students from Rakiraki Methodist Mission School – Year 8 students Jone Raibevu and Aminiasi Dalituicama also contributed a short and sweet spoken word performance.
With a powerful essay, which the government ha since recorded for the nation to hear, Year 10 student Oswell Morell wrote his winning piece on how and why our constitutional right to health matters for every Fijian.
The fifth winner is Year One student NES Natania Damudamu of the Gospel School of the Deaf for her video showing, via sign language, how we can all help realise every Fijian’s constitutional right to health by properly washing our hands.