Constitution Day celebrated differently

The Constitution Day was celebrated differently this year due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Children were asked to take part in a virtual celebration by showing their creativity on a prompt provided by the government.

Hundreds of students made their entries through essays, videos, poems and short stories on the topic: “Given the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic how can all of us work together to uphold every Fijians’ right to health, as enshrined in our Constitution?”

President Major General Jioji Konrote today announced five national winners who will be hosted at the State House this evening.

“We are grateful to the parents and teachers around the country who helped us make this Constitution Day a success. I hope you had fun with your videos and all learned something along the way.”

The winners include Rajeli Sakaria, a Year 8 student from the Bhawani Dayal Memorial Primary School, who gave some great tips on how to stay COVID-safe – including by installing the careFIJI digital contact tracing mobile application.