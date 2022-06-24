Consideration of pay restructure depends on submission

[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister for Economy has told a staff member of the Fiji National University to make a submission requesting a pay restructure.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this remark while speaking at a budget consultation with students and staff of FNU.

The staff claims some employees have been with the University for quite some time but are still sitting on the same salary scale.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum in his response says a pay re-structure was done for FNU staff in 2017, adding that submission is critical for this request to be considered.

“I think we gave a lot of budgetary allocation that particular year to bring the salaries to at least close to an alignment to what the staff at USP receives. So it’s been five years, we need to get a submission from the University, you need to talk to the Council or the various reps when they make submissions to us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says as the economy grows, the government will reconsider looking at increments.

He adds this will all depend on submissions the University will be making.