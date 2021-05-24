Conservation International signs $2.2m deal with communities

A multimillion-dollar blue carbon pilot project deal has been signed by the Australian government through Conservation International and three communities around the country.

Conservation International Deputy Director, Bridget Kennedy, says the project will help communities by using the nature-based solution to provide protection, shoreline stability and habitat for marine resources.

Kennedy says the $2.2million project is aimed at strengthening mangrove management and restoration actions within three priority sites in Ra, Ba and the Rewa mangrove delta.

[Conservation International Deputy Director, Bridget Kennedy]

“Tropical Cyclones which are fueled by the changes of our climates are one of the biggest reasons that mangroves are degraded and deforested so we want to work with communities to work to restore those ecosystems that have been damaged.”

Kennedy says the project will also focus on livelihoods looking at the community’s Fisheries Association and Co-operatives that are already producing products for the domestic markets.

The three-year project will also focus on strengthening climate change adaptation and the long-time sustainability of Fiji’s mangrove forest.