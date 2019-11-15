Consequences of pandemic on workforce serious: ILO

The International Labour Organisation’s recent assessment on the impact of COVID-19 demonstrates that the consequences of the pandemic are serious.

ILO Director for Pacific Island Countries, Matin Karimli says the survey shows how many people have been affected by COVID-19 and the percentage of people that have transited to various forms of employment.

Karimli says the report shows a dire situation.

“ Previously ILO was forecasting about three hundred and five million job losses in the second quarter but now it’s four hundred million. So it’s 14 percent drop in the global working hours in the second quarter. This demonstrates how serious this situation is, so of course, it’s serious for the rest of the year but as my colleagues have mentioned there is no clarity how the situation will develop.”

The Director was part of an MOU signing between the Fiji Trades Union Congress and the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation in Suva today.

The tripartite parties held discussions on how the FCEF and FTUC can work collaboratively on implementing the Transition to business project which aims to assist redundant workers venturing into self-employment.