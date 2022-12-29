Consensus and dialogue will be a priority says Tabuya

Consensus and dialogue are an integral part of discussing policies and plans, says Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya.

She says this irrespective of age, gender, physical ability, or income level, Fijians will be part of building a better foundation for Fiji.

The minister states that promoting inclusivity and development is part of the ministry’s focus.

Tabuya reiterated that Fijians should utilize the surveys and online platforms provided by the ministry.

“As your Minister, I look forward also to strengthening and building on good partnerships with organizations whose activities and outputs support the Ministries strategic objectives and those who provide services in the area of child protection and safeguarding. Older persons,persons living with disabilities, gender equality, women empowerment and ending violence against women and girls. ”

Tabuya adds that she’s looking forward in rebuilding Fiji to the way the world should be.