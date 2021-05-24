Congestion a major issue for FPCL

Congestion at the Narayan jetty is a major issue for the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena, says some vessels after berthing at the jetty distributes all the cargo at the Suva Port which is not allowed.

Piyasena says this is causing a lot of traffic and is affecting the operations of the FPCL.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not have the control that is why we request the Police to basically come in.”

Piyasena says vessels owners should transport all cargo from berthing vessels to their warehouse to ensure that the ports are free for smooth operations by port officials.

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is working with Police to ensure that all vessel operators and passengers are COVID-19 compliant.