Confusion over stall ownership leads to feud

Confusion over stall ownership along Nokonoko Road in Suva has led to a feud between two market vendors.

Both claiming they have the right to the stall, the situation has led to heated arguments and serious accusations.

Vendor Amit Kumar a fresh produce supplier claims his stall was forcefully captured a few weeks ago without a valid reason.

“See all my stuff are in the sun here getting rotten. And these produce need a shelter. I’ve been selling at the bus stop for past 15 years. I’ve got all my required documents plus the market master knows everything.”

Kumar claims that vendor Apimeleki Baravilala threatened him and forced him out of the stall claiming it’s licensed to his daughter.

“I’ve showed him all my documents and everything that the market master too is telling him but his not listening and he has two tables at Super Fresh. His blocking me and telling me to go from this bus stop. Where am I going to go? I have been selling here for past 15 years.”

Baravilala’s wife, Luisa says the matter has been raised with the authorities but is proving difficult to settle.

“I felt sorry for him. So told him you can have half so we sell ours on the half side and he said no you take your things and you can sell on the roadside or footpath. I said no we are not going to sit on the footpath because the stall belongs to my daughter and my daughter is buying everything for us to come and sell it here.”

Serious accusations of illegal activities are also being made but FBC News has not seen anything as such.

Suva City Council Chief Executive Azam Khan has told FBC News they will investigate the matter while the market master says he will comment later.