Confusion over SODELPA appointments

Two groups purporting to be the legitimate Management Board of the Social Democratic Liberal Party have made appointments for senior Party positions this morning.

One group which met at the Holiday Inn in Suva argues that it has the lawful mandate to select a President and two Vice Presidents because they followed the Party Constitution which requires that there be a quorum and the presence of a Party Vice President to chair the meeting.

Vice President Vijay Singh who chaired this meeting has been appointed Acting President while Gina Pareti and Ratu Jone Lesuma have been appointed Acting Vice Presidents.

Article continues after advertisement

Emele Duituturaga has been appointed Acting General Secretary.

This meeting was attended by Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, sitting MPs Aseri Radrodro, Lynda Tabuya and Viliame Gavoka. Also present were a number of delegates from various parts of the country.

Speaking after her appointment Duituturaga acknowledged that there was another meeting, also in Suva where other individuals were appointed to the same positions.

She is hoping that the Political Parties Registration Act will provide some guidance on how to proceed.

“Registrar of Political Parties has the responsibility of managing political parties. However, the Courts have made it clear that the affairs of political parties belongs to the party”.

However, the second group, is believed to have appointed Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as Acting President while Ratu Luke Ratuvuki is the Acting Vice President.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi has been appointed as the Acting General Secretary.

This meeting, is being attended by SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and other prominent members of the Party. FBC News has also gathered that at this meeting, a member of the Management Board said that SODELPA is not a Party for ‘Indians’ while another uttered that women do not have a place in SODELPA leadership.

It may come to pass that both groups submit their respective appointments to the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem.

Saneem has given SODELPA until Friday to sort out the substantive appointments and confirm the names to his office.