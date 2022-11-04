Confusion over Rabukaduadua claims

[Source: Sekonaia Rabukaduadua / Facebook]

Fiji Pine Limited says it is shocked by claims that National Federation Party Sekonaia Rabukaduadua is a former Fiji Pine executive.

Rabukaduadua was today named as a provisional candidate for NFP.

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad introduced Rabukaduadua as a former Fiji Pine Limited executive, community worker, and somebody who has been involved for a very long time in empowering the landowners in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Pine Limited says there has never been an executive by this name.

Questions have been sent to the National Federation Party.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pine adds that the present management team has worked tirelessly over the last few years in remodeling the Pine Group so that it best serves its Pine Landowners.

The company says there have been record returns provided to our landowners with unprecedented pine planting operations.