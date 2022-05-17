Confusion over charge laid

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says it is unaware of any consultation with Police in Labasa regarding charges laid against a bus driver.

The accused was seen being manhandled by a police officer in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The DPP says it has not sanctioned any charges against the individual.

It adds that it will await the police file on the matter and review any charges in due course.

A statement from police earlier today said that the charges against the individual had been sanctioned by the DPP in Labasa.

The accused appeared in court this afternoon charged with giving false information to a public servant and has been released on bail.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Police Force.