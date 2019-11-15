Confident and skilled JNCOs are assets of the Force: Col.Gadai

Confident and skilled Junior Non-Commissioned Officers are an asset to our Land Force because they make things work.

This was highlighted by Fiji Military Forces Commander Land Force Colonel Manoa Gadai while officiating at the graduation parade for the 1/20 JNCO’s course at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

Col.Gadai stresses that JNCOs play an important role in the military in terms of the execution of tasks from commands.

Article continues after advertisement

He says JNCOs should take up responsibilities seriously and take ownership of roles and undertakings as a fighting force.

Col.Gadai also reflected on the sacrifice of the late Corporal Sukanivalu and used his actions as an example to the course participants.

He says Cpl Sukanaivalu was exemplary in displaying all the excellent qualities of a JNCO to the point where he gave his life during a challenging situation.

The bracket of the JNCO compromises of Lance Corporals and Corporals who are Section Second-In-Command (2IC) and Section Commanders.

Lance-Corporal Iseri Tikosuva of the Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment was awarded the top student award.