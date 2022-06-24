Conference to strengthen trade relations between Fiji and New Zealand

The “Enabling Trade Recovery” conference ended in Nadi today.
The five-day event saw large corporate entities from New Zealand and Fiji commit to a roundtable discussion on post-COVID trade commitments and opportunities.
While closing the joint conference, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere requested delegates to support business ideas that enhance farmers’ ability to value-add to the agricultural products that they’re already producing.
Ratu Wiliame urged these businesses to always find the balance between profit and protecting Fiji’s natural resources.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand was Fiji’s second largest source of tourism revenue, contributing an estimated quarter of a million dollars annually.
The President adds that New Zealand is currently Fiji’s third largest export market.