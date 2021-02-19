Conduct of Police officers against journalists to be investigated

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has assured that an investigation will be conducted into the conduct of police officers who stopped the media from covering a court case.

Reporters were attempting to cover a case of five police officers on Monday, charged with allegedly planting methamphetamine to frame an individual.

Tudravu says they will look into this issue, adding that the Fiji Police Force values and respects the role of the media.

He says officers are aware of this and need to respect media rights and freedom.

Tudravu says any reports of officers not allowing members of the media to conduct their work will be looked into.

The Fijian Media Association also condemned the actions of the officers who tried to stop journalists from covering the case.

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson says it is unacceptable that the media personnel were physically blocked and prevented from performing their journalism duties.

Simpson says the Police officers of all people should know that no one is above the law and everyone needs to be treated equally.

He adds journalists must be able to report freely and without intimidation.