Concessional loans worth $18.7m approved

Concessional loans worth $18.7m have been approved for the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

This will assist businesses struggling because of COVID-19.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says 2,339 Fijians who have lost their jobs will now be able to use their skills.

Koya adds the applications were received from all over the country.

“35 percent was from the Western Division, 41 percent was from the Central, 22 percent was from the Northern Division and 2 percent was from the Eastern Division. I’m happy to report that out of all the applications received 43 percent were from women and 57 percent from men.”

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali says the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services will make the payments within three working days of the loan agreements being signed.

“The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services will be contacting you to confirm an appointment time and this is for approved applicants. In this, you will be asked to execute your offer letter and loan agreement. Upon this execution of a agreement, FRCS will make payment into your bank account.”

Koya adds that with many Fijians returning to their farms they also received applications from the priority sectors which will be assessed by the Agriculture Ministry.