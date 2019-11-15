Concessional Finance Support Package receives positive response

The COVID-19 Concessional Finance Support Package initiative has received a lot of positive feedback from the business sector.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation believes sixty percent of Fijian-owned Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and businesses will benefit from this assistance.

The package has been designed to aid MSME’s struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says applications received are currently being processed by the working committee.

“So they are all going through the assessment process right now. And then I am hoping that the government will start writing some cheques within three weeks time at the earliest. But that a great initiative because the interest rate is 0.5percent for MSME which is on a$7000 loan and if you take a 7000 loan all you pay in interest is $35 a year unheard of this in world.”

Close to 9000 applications have been received under the COVID-19 Concessional Finance Support Packages.