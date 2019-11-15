Concert to unite Pacific in the fight against COVID-19

The United Nations has announced a virtual concert for the Pacific that aims to unite the region in its fight against COVID-19.

A first of its kind televised and digitally streamed, the Pacific Unite: Saving Lives Together concert will call on leaders and citizens to work together with the rest of the world.

The concert will be hosted by Aunty Tala from the Laughing Samoans.

It will also feature artists such as Jah Boy from the Solomon Islands, Justin Wellington from PNG, our local Nem & Talei, and Paulini Curuenavuli from Australia.

Others include Poly Flavour from Samoa, Te Vaka and Tiki Taane from New Zealand including many others.

The virtual concert will also include appearances from the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, our National Rugby Sevens Team and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also expected to attend the event along with UNAIDS Pacific Goodwill Ambassador Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and celebrity chef Robert Oliver.

Princess Salote Mafileó Pilolevu Tuita of Tonga, Director of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Palau President Tommy Remengesau will also be at the concert.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha adds the concert will pay tribute to essential workers across the Pacific for the work they’ve done so far to prevent transmission and save lives.

The event will premiere on Saturday, August 15.