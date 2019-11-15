Concert pays tribute to essential workers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Pacific community has a strong bond in standing together to fight any challenges that comes our way.

The first-ever virtual concert was held to pay tribute to essential workers in the Pacific and acknowledge the effort put in by Pacific Island nations in curbing the deadly virus.

Speaking at the Concert last night, Bainimarama said now more than ever, the Pacific needs to work together.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the face of any challenge whether its climate change, COVID 19 or both, our collective voice can yield incredible power it does more than share our experiences, it shows the strength of solidarity, inspiring the unity our world needs among leaders, communities and citizens”

One of the guest speakers who was also part of last night’s first-ever event was United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

She spoke highly of health care community workers, government officials, teachers, civil society organizations, religious leaders and volunteers.

“Businesses have closed unemployment has risen schools have shut down violence against women and girls has increased while health systems struggle to deal with COVID 19”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Princess of the Kingdom of Tonga Princess Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu Tuita, President of Palau Tommy Remengesau and many other Pacific leaders also spoke during the virtual event.

The concert was organized by the United Nations Pacific in collaboration with governments of the Pacific region.