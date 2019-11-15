Concerns raised regarding sustainability of FNPF

There have been concerns raised regarding the sustainability of the Fiji National Provident Fund in terms of assisting members through these tough times.

FNPF Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Koroi says this includes the management of the Fund’s business particularly investments.

Koroi says the Fund is well within its financial means to enable these withdrawals for members, while continuing to monitor and manage the impact of the pandemic on its business and operations.

“The Fund’s total assets is in excess of $7 billion and with cash and deposits an excess of $500m, the Fund has the financial capability to pay through this requirements that we are giving to our members. We have been engaging with our members and have taken on board their requests and suggestions and we will continue to monitor the situation and consider options to help them as best we can.”

He adds the Fund understands that most members are still without employment or on reduced pay.

The FNPF CEO says the Government has agreed to support Round 2 of Phase 2 and to continue paying those that have applied earlier.

“For Phase 2, Round 2, members that are still unemployed or on leave without pay and have been paid $1,100 up to 18 August, will need to reapply to continue receiving the fortnightly payments of $220. Applications can be submitted from 24 August through the myFNPF mobile App or through Employers with the employer portal.”

The FNPF says as part of the process to prepare their system for Phase 2 Round 2, the Unemployment Withdrawal is temporarily unavailable between 17th to 23rd August.

Meanwhile, to date the Fund has paid out $87 million to 113,000 members for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

A total of $22 million was subsidised by Government, while $65 million was paid from FNPF members funds.