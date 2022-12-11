Concerns raised regarding NFP supporter

Tiktoker, Elvin Evin Kumar

A 22-year-old Tiktoker from Lautoka has raised concerns about a National Federation Party supporter for discriminating him during a public meeting.

Fijian Tiktoker, Elvin Evin Kumar claims that Awadh Narayan Sharma of NFP humiliated him by showing people a picture of him and then sarcastically questioning his gender.

This was also all captured on a video that was later circulated on social media.

“I literally want to talk to the NFP members and also the person who has done this video, I want him to come forward and talk to me about this matter because this is a very serious concern because he showed my picture to the public and they were laughing on the video which is discriminating to me.”

Kumar has also lodged a complaint with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and the Fijian Election Office.