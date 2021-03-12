Concerns raised over suicide and attempted suicide cases

Concerns have been raised by relevant authorities on the increasing number of suicide and attempted suicide cases.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says the suicide statistic is alarming while attempted suicide cases have spiked to over 100 in a year since 2019.

Singh reveals Fijians from the age of 15 to 25 are prone to this social ill, which is a clear indication that society has lost its values.

“Females showed an increased number of deliberate self-harm including attempted suicide, but males within these age groups complete suicide rather than just attempt deliberate self-harm. And the ethnicity that actually much more vulnerable is Indo-Fijians.”

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says in the first three months of this year they’ve recorded more cases when compared to previous years.

“We are into the third month of the year and already we’ve been recording a number of suicide and attempted suicide cases for the year. When you compare it to the same period last year it is quite an alarming number. Every year we record numerous cases which is a concern.”

Empower Pacific says teenagers dominate cases of deliberate self-harm and many of them have received psychological support.