Concerns raised on misinformation about Sigatoka quarantine facilities

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 16, 2021 4:10 am

Misinformation on how the quarantine facilities in Sigatoka will operate have surfaced.

FBC News understands that an inaccurate information being told to villagers is that the COVID patients who will be housed at the coral coast can move in and out whenever.

Vatukarasa village headman Ifiremi Navovo says this was an issue among some villagers as they were not getting first hand factual information.

However, Navovo says they do not know how the wrong information has been spread which is concerning.

He says they are glad the Ministry of Health team visited the village on Monday as their concerns about the quarantine facilities were put to rest.

Navovo also toured the Blue West Villas which has been proposed as a quarantine facility.

According to the village headman, he was surprised about the precautionary measures that will be put in place at the villas once the operation started.

Navovo adds that seeing the preparatory work firsthand gave have him a sense of relief.

Blue West Villas owner Craig Delamare also raised concerns about the fake news being spread about their operation.

Delamare has welcomed villagers and turaga ni koro’s in Sigatoka who are aganist them being a quarantine facility to do a site inspection of the villas and see the proactive measures they have put in place.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort is the other proposed quarantine facility.

They were supposed to start on Monday however they have been informed by the Ministry of Health to put the operation on hold for now.

