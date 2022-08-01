Concerns raised on amount of household rubbish in forest park

Forestry Officer for Parks and Reserves, Apisai Moce.

Concerns have been raised by the Colo-i-Suva Parks and Reserves team on the amount of household rubbish discarded by visitors in the forest park.

Forestry Officer for Parks and Reserves, Apisai Moce says this is very irresponsible and disappointing as this is rubbish that should be safely disposed at home and there are rubbish bins even available in the forest park.

“So, please ensure to put your rubbish in the right places and also, when you come to enjoy with your family, you can also ask the staff for garbage bags to take it with you to put your rubbish in garbage bags and return it to us and we can do it from there, rather than throwing your rubbish wherever you want to throw them.”

Moce says some businesses as well are treating the forest park as a cesspool and have discarded telephones, computers, and signposts in it.

“We have a number of endemic birds, flora and fauna here in Colo-i-Suva Forest Park for their habitats and also for their lives as an organism will also be affected by the rubbish that we throw carelessly.”

The Forestry Officer is advising Fijians to be responsible and dispose their rubbish in the right place whilst in the forest park—protect the flora and fauna and preserve the environment that they live in.

A group of six individuals with their families and friends carried out a clean-up campaign at the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park over the weekend.